TMC leaders break down over being dropped

Several Trinamool Congress leaders voiced their anguish against the party after they were denied nomination for the West Bengal Assembly elections with protests being held at a few places.
Four-time Satgachia MLA Sonali Guha, once a close associate of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, burst into tears after learning that she was denied a ticket this time.
“May God give Mamata didi good sense and counsel, I have been with her from the beginning,” said Ms. Guha, the former Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.
Former TMC MLA Arabul Islam, a strongman from Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, broke down in tears as he said that those who have loved the party have been ignored. “I will do whatever the local people want me to do,” he said about his future plans, as some of his supporters burnt tyres and put up roadblocks in the area in protest.
Supporters of Rafiqur Rahaman, the sitting TMC MLA of Amdanga in North 24 Parganas, blocked the highway after his name did not appear in the list. A section of the party’s Siliguri leadership also took exception to Omprakash Mishra, a Kolkata resident, being made a candidate from the north Bengal town.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath