TMC leaders’ arrest: Violence erupts outside CBI office in Kolkata

TMC activists protest outside the CBI office Nizam Palace over the arrest of party leaders in connection with the Narada scam case, in Kolkata on May 17, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Violence erupted outside Nizam Palace, where the CBI office is located, in Kolkata on May 17, following the arrest of four Trinamool Congress leaders in connection with Narada sting operation video case.

Trinamool Congress supporters were seen pelting stones at the premises, while the personnel of Central forces deployed there resorted to baton charge.

Early in the day, the CBI officials arrested two State Ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the CBI office soon after the party leaders were detained. She is still in the office.

Trinamool Congress workers were protesting in other parts of city too against the arrest.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar tweeted that he was "concerned at the alarming situation." He urged Ms. Banerjee to follow constitutional norms and rule of law.

