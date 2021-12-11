TMC launches manifesto for Kolkata civic polls

The manifesto titled “Kolkatar 10 Diganta" promises ten milestones for Kolkata

Trinamool Congress on Saturday launched its manifesto for the upcoming Kolkata municipal polls with focus on drainage, water supply and road infrastructure.

Senior Trinamool leaders, including State president Subrata Bakshi, MP Sudip Banerjee and Ministers Firhad Hakim and Partha Chatterjee, released the manifesto titled “Kolkatar 10 Diganta (Ten Milestones for Kolkata)”.

The manifesto promises ‘SHE Toilet Complex’ in every ward, equipped with a bathing area, sanitary napkins and baby care rooms.

The Trinamool Congress, which has been running the board of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) for 15 years, has also resolved to provide accessible infrastructure for persons with disabilities, including installation of ramps and handrails along with Braille signage in all public places.

On the crucial issue of drainage and sewerage, the manifesto talks about water logging action plan, ‘zero blockage of drains’ and rejuvenation of Adi Ganga canal. On culture and tourism sector, it pledges to carry out beautification of ghats, heritage walks and cultural festivals.

“Kolkata is developed and our effort is to take development of the city to new heights so that the city can be amongst the best cities in the world. With this aim we have launched our manifesto ‘Kolkatar 10 Diganta’ today,” party leader and Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the Trinamool should publish a white paper on its long tenure of running KMC. .

Election to the 144 ward Kolkata Municipal Corporation is scheduled on December 19. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee have so far not campaigned for the civic polls. The leaders may campaign for the party candidates next week.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front have already released their manifesto. Along with State BJP leaders, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Giriraj Singh are likely to campaign for BJP candidates in the civic polls. Counting of votes for the city’s civic body will be held on December 21.