TMC hopes Bengal Govt, Raj Bhawan to share cordial relations after appointment of new Governor

November 18, 2022 12:30 am | Updated November 17, 2022 11:27 pm IST - Kolkata

Prior to his election as the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar was the Governor of the State for nearly three years and had engaged in tussles with the Mamata Banerjee Government over several issues

PTI

C.V. Ananda Bose, who last served as an administrator in the National Museum in Kolkata before superannuating in 2011, has been appointed as the Governor of West Bengal. File | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

The Trinamool Congress on November 17 hoped that the West Bengal Government and the Raj Bhawan would share cordial relations after C.V. Ananda Bose was appointed as the Governor of the State.

Mr. Bose (71) is a 1977 batch (retired) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Kerala cadre. He last served as an administrator in the National Museum in Kolkata before superannuating in 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior TMC MP Sougata Roy said, "If he works within the Constitution's limits, the people of the State will welcome him. We hoped that the State Government and the Raj Bhawan would share cordial relations," he said.

However, TMC chief spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said, "Right now, we have nothing to say. It is an administrative decision. The State Government would comment on it.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

C.V. Ananda Bose was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal, a communiqué from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday.

Also Read | After Jagdeep Dhankhar, BJP leaders miss a welcoming Governor at Kolkata Raj Bhavan

Trending

  1. Halting the slide: On Biden-Xi meeting
  2. North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea: Seoul
  3. 'Data for development' will be integral part of overall theme of India's G20 presidency: PM Modi
  4. Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
  5. India deploys new docks, upgrades speedboats for Pangong Tso patrol

Countering the TMC MP, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said that West Bengal's ruling party has “a habit of fighting against the Centre on every issue”.

"It seems that the TMC is unhappy with the appointment of the Governor and they will try to find some issues," Mr. Ghosh said.

Prior to his election as the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar was the Governor of the State for nearly three years and had engaged in tussles with the Mamata Banerjee Government over several issues, including the law and order situation, in the State.

Incidentally, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday had claimed that the State would soon get a new Governor who "would follow former Raj Bhavan occupant Jagdeep Dhankhar", who had frequent run-ins with the TMC Government.

La Ganesan, who took oath as the Governor of West Bengal in July this year, has been sharing a cordial relationship with the State Government.

Mr. Ganesan, also the Governor of Manipur, was given the additional charge of West Bengal.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee travelled to Tamil Nadu earlier this month to attend a family function of Mr. Ganesan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US