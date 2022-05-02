TMC government 3.0 completes a year, BJP hits streets

West Bengal BJP leadership organised a protest meeting during the day as the TMC government completed first year of its third term

The third Trinamool Congress government on Monday completed one almost a year in power and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that this day will be henceforth the day will be called ‘Ma-Mati-Manush Divas’.

Maa, Maati, Manush (Mother, Land, and People) is the slogan of the Trinamool Congress. It was almost a year ago, on May 2, 2021 that results of the West Bengal Assembly polls were declared and Trinamool Congress won a convincing victory winning 213 of the 294 seats defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has mounted a massive electoral campaign to capture power in the state.

“I am ever grateful to our ‘Ma-Mati-Manush’ for having shown to the high & mighty, last year on this day, the indomitable courage of Bengal. Our people showed to the world that there is no bigger a power than the power of people in a democracy. Our commitment to true nation building should continue, for there are many more battles to be fought together & won together,” the Trinamool Congress chairperson said. Ms. Banerjee has been Chief Minister for the past 11 years since 2011 after Trinamool Congress in her leadership defeated the 34- year- old Left front government.

West Bengal BJP leadership organised a protest meeting during the day as the TMC government completed first year of its third term. Senior party leaders State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari came together to put a show of strength in Kolkata. Issues like post-poll violence, allegations towards the police and rising unemployment of the State were raised by the BJP leadership. The leaders announced a serious of protest meetings in the State against the State government. Mr. Adhikari spoke about his suspension from the State Assembly and said that the Trinamool Congress leadership was not willing and uncomfortable to face him.

Abhishek Banerjee to be CM in 2036 says TMC leader

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader and party’s spokesperson Kunal Ghosh created a flutter in political circles when he put on social media a statement that stated that Abhishek Banerjee will be Chief Minister of the State in 2036. Mr. Ghosh said that till 2036 Mamata Banerjee will continue to be the Chief Minister of West Bengal and she will break the record of Jyoti Basu as the longest serving Chief Minister of the State. Mr. Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the national general secretary of TMC. Mr Ghosh also added that those leaders who had fought for the party in 2021, should be given due respect.