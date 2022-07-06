 TMC condemns its MP Mahua Moitra’s remarks on Goddess Kali

Mahua Moitra had made some contorversial remark during a conclave arranged by a media house in Kolkata

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday, July 6, 2022 distanced itself from the remarks made by its party MP Mahua Moitra on Goddess Kali.

“The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All-India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments,” the party said in a statement on social media.

Ms. Moitra, while participating in conclave arranged by a media house in Kolkata, had pointed to a poster depicting “version of the Goddess”. “Kali to me is a meat eating... alcohol accepting Goddess. To me, that is Kaali,” Ms. Moitra had said.

The Krishnanagar MP took to Twitter to state that she did not back any poster. She suggested that those criticising her to visit Tarapith and see what offerings are made to the Goddess. “To all you sanghis — lying will NOT make you better hindus. I NEVER backed any film or poster or mention the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara,” she tweeted.