TMC, BJP in war of words over Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi’s overseas visits

September 24, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - Kolkata

Close on the heels of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s return from an official tour of Spain and UAE, the Trinamool Congress and BJP engaged in a verbal brawl on September 24 with the latter mocking the CM's trip and the TMC responding by questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign tours while ignoring the crisis in Manipur.

Senior BJP politician and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accused the TMC of "hobnobbing with corruption" for questioning PM Modi’s overseas visit.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh shot back saying, "Ms. Banerjee is more trustworthy" than PM Modi.

"PM @narendramodi embarked on foreign trips while Manipur was burning. He jetted off to the United States, France & UAE, but didn't bother to visit Manipur even once. Spare us the charade! We all know which leader is trustworthy & who is not!" Mr. Ghosh wrote on 'X'.

He was referring to Mr. Adhikari's post on 'X' that said, "Those who have tried to make an attempt to draw a parallel between Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's foreign trips with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's foreign vacation let me tell you the difference - his strategic trips was aimed 'to enhance the glory of the country' in the world but the other trip of CM was tinged with corruption."

"While hon'ble PM's strategic trips first laid the foundation for our country to be recognised as one with growing prominence to now being regarded as 'Vishwa Mitra' who can proudly host a successful G-20," Mr. Adhikari said.

“On the other hand, judging by the current regime and ruling ‘Tolamool’ party’s hobnob with corruption in WB, the only thing which might be achieved after CM’s trip/vacation is a successful gathering of G420,” Mr. Adhikari added, twisting the name of Trinamool Congress and accusing it of extortion.

“When the dengue situation in West Bengal was taking an alarming proportion, the CM left for holidaying abroad with no concern for the outbreak. Meanwhile, as she has returned from a fruitless visit, the dengue situation has become worse,” he said.

Ms. Banerjee, who landed at the airport around 7 p.m. on Saturday, said she was happy as she could do something for West Bengal.

"It was a very good trip. I have not ever seen such a successful tour in my life. I am happy that I could do so much for Bengal," the chief minister told reporters at the airport in Kolkata.

She also said, "The meetings were organised by FICCI and Indian Chamber of Commerce. There were major MoUs signed."

