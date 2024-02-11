ADVERTISEMENT

TMC announces candidature of Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Dev, two others for Rajya Sabha polls

February 11, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI

Sushmita Dev. File. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

The TMC on February 11 announced the names of journalist Sagarika Ghose, party leader Sushmita Dev and two others for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from the State.

"We are pleased to announce the candidature of @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, @MdNadimulHaque6 and Mamata Bala Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections", the party said in a tweet.

"We extend our heartfelt wishes to them and may they work towards upholding Trinamool's enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the rights of every Indian", it said.

