Three-member committee to probe Class XI question paper leak

Imphal

22 February 2020 01:44 IST

It will find out if there were lapses on the part of COHSEM

A three-member committee has been set up to inquire into the alleged leak of question paper of Class XI final examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur, officials said on Friday.

The committee will be headed by the Director of Education (Schools) and will have Additional Director Education (Schools) and the Deputy Secretary in the Education department as the other two members, a statement issued by the Education department said.

The committee will find out the facts and circumstances leading to the leak of the question papers.

It will also probe whether there were any procedural lapses on the part of the COHSEM or any individual was involved in the question paper leak, the statement said. It will also suggest preventive measures to avoid any such lapses in the future.

The COHSEM on Wednesday had cancelled the Class XI final examination which commenced on February 17 after question papers of at least five subjects — Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology and Manipuri — were leaked.