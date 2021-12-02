Three killed in Bengal cracker unit explosion

Three persons were killed in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday. The explosion occurred at a house under the Nodakhali police station and a portion of the house was blown off in the impact.

The deceased are house owner Ashim Mondal and two others, including a woman. Three others injured in the explosion were admitted to hospital. Locals said some buildings in the vicinity suffered damage.

A fire tender was pressed into service to douse the flames.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the explosion. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari shared videos of the blast site.

“Gory horrific images emanating from Budge Budge; South 24 Pargana; where an illegal explosive factory got destroyed due to explosion. People died, house destroyed, area terrorised. This district has become the hub of JMB & jehadis from Bangladesh,” Mr. Adhikari tweeted.