Three killed, 30 injured as brick kiln chimney collapses on workers in West Bengal

The incident happened on December 13at Dhaltitah village in North 24 Parganas district when the brick kiln was in operation.

December 14, 2023 08:58 am | Updated 08:59 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Smoke billows from a chimney of brick kiln. File photo used for representational purpose only.

Smoke billows from a chimney of brick kiln. File photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

At least three workers were killed and more than 30 people injured as the chimney of a brick kiln collapsed on them in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said.

The incident happened on Wednesday, December 13 evening at Dhaltitah village in Basirhat when the brick kiln was in operation, they said.

"All those injured in the accident are workers of the brick kiln. One person died while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, while two bodies were found from under the debris," a police officer said.

"Around 20 people are undergoing treatment at the Basirhat Hospital. Two injured persons were sent to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata as their condition was very critical," he said.

Among those killed, two were from Faizabad in Uttar Pradeshy. They were identified as Jethuram and Rakesh Kumar. The other deceased was identified as Hafizul Mondal, a local.

A huge team of police has been deployed for the rescue operation, which is still underway, the officer said.

The cause of the chimney collapse is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that it will be investigated.

disaster and accident / West Bengal

