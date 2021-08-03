Kolkata

Three die in Bengal lightning strike

Three persons including a couple died on August 2 as lightning struck them in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said.

They were working on an agricultural field in Santoshpur village under Nalhati police station. When it started raining, the three took shelter in an abandoned hut which was struck by lightning killing them.

Of the three deceased, Jagannath Tudu and his wife Sumi Tudu were residents of Santoshpur, while Dilu Hembram hailed from Jharkhand, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.


