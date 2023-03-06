HamberMenu
Three children crushed to death during illegal mining in Siliguri

One of the children, who was injured in the accident and has been admitted in a hospital, said that they were promised ₹350 each to fill in the truck before the Holi festivities

March 06, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST -  Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
The issue of illegal sand mining on the dry river beds is a major issue in north Bengal.

The issue of illegal sand mining on the dry river beds is a major issue in north Bengal.

 

Three children were crushed to death on March 6 at Siliguri, West Bengal while they were allegedly loading illegally-mined sand on a truck on the bed of a river. The incident happened at the bank of the Balason river in Tripalijot in Matigara police station area.

The children had gone to mine sand in the river bed in the night and the vehicle overturned, resulting in the death of these children. One of the children, who was injured in the accident and has been admitted in a hospital, said that they were promised ₹350 each to fill in the truck before the Holi festivities.

The children had gone to the river bed in the night and the bodies were located by the river on Monday morning.   

The Darjeeling District administration ordered an inquiry into the incident and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the family of the deceased.

ALSO READ | Form permanent panel to check illegal sand mining, says NGT

The issue of illegal sand mining on the dry river beds is a major issue in the region. “We will intensify raids in the night time against these illegal activities,” a senior district official said.

Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation Gautam Deb visited the area where the accident occurred.

Mr. Deb expressed regret and said that despite efforts by police, such an accident has happened and claimed three lives.

Siliguri BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh said that he will hit the streets in protests against the illegal sand mining in north Bengal.  

