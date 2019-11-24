Three arrested from Eden Gardens for betting during India-Bangladesh test match

Five people were arrested, including three from Eden Gardens, for allegedly betting using a mobile phone app during India’s first day-night test match, police said.

The test match was being played between India and Bangladesh.

Two of their associates were arrested from a hotel in southern part of the city’s Sudder Street, a senior police official said.

Sambhu Dayal, Mukesh Gare and Chetan Sharma were arrested by anti-rowdy section of Kolkata Police from G1 Block of Eden Gardens, he said.

“We had a tip-off that there was a live betting taking place among some spectators at the Eden Gardens while watching the Test match. Our officers were keeping eyes open at blocks F1 & G1. And after prolonged watch they arrested three persons from the galleries,” the IPS officer said.

“Grilling the three, our officers arrested Abhishek Suwalka, Ayub Ali from the hotel from where they were operating the betting,” he added.

Cash amounting to ₹1,40,000, six mobile phones, one laptop were seized from the hotel rooms, the police officer said.

“We have started a probe into the matter and trying to find out whether they are part of any big betting racket or not, he said, adding that a specific case under relevant sections of the IPC, and West Bengal Gambling Act was registered at the Maidan Police Station.