This Makar Sankranti, West Bengal’s Sagar Island plays host to Varanasi-style Ganga aarti

January 13, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST - Sagar

Lakhs of pilgrims are descending on Sagar Island in the southernmost tip of West Bengal for the annual Gangasagar Mela, being held between January 12 and 14, to celebrate Makar Sankranti. New initiatives at the mela include a grand Gangasagar aarti on the lines of the one in Varanasi; a 3-D replica of Banglar Mandir, representing the State’s five famous temples; and a certificate of participation for pilgrims.

Every year during the festival, about 30 lakh people from across India come at Sagar, the biggest island in the Sundarbans archipelago, to take a holy dip at the point where the river Ganga meets the Bay of Bengal. Since the island is not connected by land, elaborate arrangements are made for the pilgrimage, including transportation, tents, security, and food.

This year, in a departure from the general practice, a Gangasagar aarti was held near the temple of Kapil Muni, where the river meets the sea. Mahant Gyan Das, the head of the temple, began the event by lighting a lamp. The organisers said that priests from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh had been brought in to perform the special aarti.

Minister for Sundarban Affairs Bankim Chandra Hazra and senior district officials were present at the event that went on for over an hour. Thousands of people participated in the procession from the temple that was lit up with colourful lights, to the point of confluence between the river and sea. Hundreds of dancers were also a part of the programme.

There are other new initiatives at the Gangasagar Mela 2023. Banglar Mandir at Milon Khestra at Sagar Mela grounds is a replica of the State’s Kalighat, Dakshineswar, Tarapith, Tarakeshwar, and Johura Kalibari temples.

“A software generated certificate bearing the pilgrim’s photo will be shared with pilgrims as a special gesture from the government of West Bengal,” an official of the District Administration said. Arrangements have also been made for e-darshan so that people can participate in the event virtually.

To reach the spot that’s considered holy, pilgrims must travel about 100 km by road from Kolkata to take a sea vessel to Sagar Island, from where there is another road journey. The State administration has ensured massive police presence, along with 2,100 civil defence volunteers, quick response teams, deep divers, naval divers, members of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force, coast guards, along with 10 temporary fire stations, and 25 fire tenders. Eight Ministers of the West Bengal government have deployed at several strategic places along the route.

The entire island is lined with signboards in Hindi and English, considering most pilgrims are from outside the State. Announcements at mela grounds are also made in several languages.

The initiative comes at a time when preparations are on to set up infrastructure for Kolkata’s Ganga aarti at Baje Kadamtala Ghat at the directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She said the Kolkata aarti would be similar to the one held on the ghats of Varanasi.