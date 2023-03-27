HamberMenu
The land of Bengal has given birth to immortal revolutionaries, prominent scientists: President Murmu

Governor organises a civic reception in honour of the President in Kolkata.

March 27, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
President Droupadi Murmu along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeee at a civic reception hosted by the West Bengal government in honour of the President. The event was held at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on March 27, 2023.

President Droupadi Murmu along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeee at a civic reception hosted by the West Bengal government in honour of the President. The event was held at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on March 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday arrived in Kolkata on a two-day visit to West Bengal. A civic reception was organised by Governor C. V. Ananda Bose in honour of the President. The reception, organised during the maiden visit of the President to the State, was held at the Netaji Indoor Stadium where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Mr. Bose were present.

At the event, the President spoke about the contribution of great sons, immortal revolutionaries and prominent scientists of West Bengal. “The land of Bengal has given birth to immortal revolutionaries on one hand and prominent scientists on the other. From politics to the justice system, from science to philosophy, from spirituality to sports, from culture to business, from journalism to literature, cinema, music, drama, painting and other art forms, Bengal’s remarkable pioneers have found new ways and methods in many fields,” a PIB press statement quoted the President as saying.

Ms. Murmu spoke about her fondness for Bengali language and referred to former President Pranab Mukherjee who remained connected to the soil of the State despite assuming high offices of the country. She also expressed happiness to note that a street on the former East Esplanade in Kolkata has been named as ‘Sido-Kanhu-Dahar’ and added that such initiatives give strength to the ideals of our freedom struggle. Earlier in the day Ms. Murmu visited Jorasanko Thakurbari, the birthplace of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and Netaji Bhawan, the residence of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. On Tuesday, the President is likely to visit Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Mission and Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan.

Mamata’s appeal

 During the event, Ms. Banerjee appealed to the President to protect the Constitution and save it from a disaster. “Madam President, you are the constitutional head of this country. I would request you to protect the Constitution and the constitutional rights of the poor people of this country. We would request you to save it from a disaster,“ Ms. Banerjee said. The Chief Minister also described the President as a “Golden lady” and said the country had a proud heritage of people from various communities. 

