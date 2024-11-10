The foul aftermath of the festivities 

Every festive season, between September and November, the air in Kolkata turns heavy with the emotion of bidding farewell to the goddesses and the rising pollution. At its peak, 4,000 Durga pujas across the city immerse their idols in the Hooghly river, and ‘green crackers’ — only 30% less polluting than traditional ones according to the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute — light up the skies.

Despite the immediate removal of idols at a few ghats, water and air pollution escalates in West Bengal’s capital city Kolkata, between the two pujas: Durga and Chhath, just before the onset of winter.

Two days after Deepavali, the area around Rabindra Bharati University, on the northern fringes of the city recorded an AQI (Air quality index) of 310, in the ‘very poor category’, not far behind Delhi, where the AQI was 339. It is during the same time that waters in the Hooghly, a distributary of the Ganga, also turn muddier.

On a Sunday afternoon in October, as the Durga puja festivities were concluding, Subhas Dutta, 76, Kolkata most well-known environmental activist, stood on a boat in the Hooghly, in his quintessential white-shirt-black-pants, with his hands on his waist. Thousands of Durga idols had made their way to the river from different parts of the city. The flowers and garlands from the idols were removed before they were immersed in the water.

“Even though the structure is immediately removed from the water with a crane provided by the government, enough damage is done in that short time. The chemicals used to paint the idols are toxic and pollute the Ganga,” Dutta says. The paints are laden with lead and other heavy metals. Every year Dutta, who calls himself “an environmental soldier” stands at the ghats to ensure that the immersions take place with the recommended pollution precaution. “In 2002, I first visited the Ganga ghats after Durga and Kali puja was over in Kolkata. I found thousands of structures just dumped in the water. I took photographs and moved court,” he remembers.

Even though the court ordered immediate removal of the idols from the water, what ensued was different agencies bickering about who should do it. “The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said it was the responsibility of Kolkata Port who said that it came under the ambit of KMC. This row continued for half a decade and finally in 2007 the battle of words came to an end,” he says. The port trust agreed to take the idols out of the water with their cranes and KMC said they would handle the disposal.

The immediate idol removal is a rule followed only in four of 16 ghats: Bajekodomtola ghat (Babughat), Judge’s ghat, Nimtala ghat, and Ma’er ghat. —Debasish Kumar, who looks after parks, gardens, and ghats in the KMC says, “Pollution caused by immersion has reduced considerably over the years.”

Season of celebration and consequences

There is a Bengali saying: ‘Bangalir baro mashe tyaro parbon (there are more festivals than months in Bengal)’. From September 17, Biswakarma puja to mid-November, the State, particularly Kolkata, is immersed in festivities. A string of other pujas feature during this period, with sound pollution peaking too.

Long after Diwali and Kali puja was over on October 31, several neighbourhoods in the city witnessed the bursting of firecrackers way above permissible limits, along with the blasting of loudspeakers, both of which continued until the wee hours, for several days.

In Behala, on the southern fringes of Kolkata, a family who lives with their 85-year-old grandmother called the police twice in two days to tackle the noise made in the name of celebration. The Calcutta High Court has mandated that the cut-off time for bursting firecrackers is 10 p.m.

While people across the city say the police arrived within 15 minutes of calling 100, the emergency number, Professor Abhijit Chatterjee, who teaches environmental sciences at Bose Institute, Kolkata, says that the lack of implementation of rules leads to repeat offences. He says, “Without penalty, fines, and punishment, these issues can’t be solved with simple verbal communication. We need to amend our laws in a way that it caters to our environmental issues at hand.”

Kolkata Police arrested over 265 people for possessing and bursting illegal crackers and seized over 700 kg of illegal ‘non-green’ crackers. They arrested over 600 people for bursting crackers beyond the permitted time limit, disorderly conduct, and gambling.

The police-to-population ratio in West Bengal stands at 100 per 1 lakh population, the third lowest in India, a response to a Rajya Sabha question in 2021 said. Activists claim that it becomes a logistical nightmare for such a low number of personnel to police what happens in Kolkata’s narrow by-lanes.

Dutta is skeptical about green crackers, which he calls “sonar pathor bati (a gold bowl made of stone)”. He says, “Pollution is still pollution.” But a firecracker seller at a market in central Kolkata says, “Where will we go without our business? Business has gone down over the past five years due to restrictions and stringent rules. Police also arrest illegal sellers. This creates fear among sellers. But how will I survive without this?” He says his customers also fear bursting too many crackers, so they buy less. In the market, sellers call out to potential customers, offering discounts.

Sheikh Raja, a cracker seller, says, “I invested ₹3 lakh in this shop. How will we earn it back if people do not buy due to all this talk about pollution and smoke?” Another seller, Rohit Gupta, gives out a potted plant to every customer who buys crackers from his shop. “This is our way of giving back to the environment. We are asking each customer to plant this sapling at home.”

In south Kolkata, many people over 60 years complain about respiratory problems at this time. A 67-year-old retired professor who does not want to be named, says, “I locked myself in my room for four days waiting for the bursting of firecrackers to stop. I feel like a prisoner in my own home during these festivities.”

Activists also question tree trimming just before the festivities, because the heavy pollution weakens trees and makes their survival tougher.

Mounting burden

On one hand there is a push for awareness around pollution of all kinds; on the other, there is State support and incentives around festivities. The UNESCO recognition of ‘Durga Puja in Kolkata’ as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2021 has given the festival a boost. Pandals are getting bigger, as are the pollutants.

State Power Minister Aroop Biswas says that about 49,000 puja committees applied for power supply this year, marking an increase from last year’s 47,275 pujas. This is apart form the hundreds of household pujas organised by families.

The numbers of idols immersed in Ganga stood at over 2,000 in the first two days of immersion at the 16 ghats of the river. Over 2,000 more followed in the next two days, according to the State government.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga in 2019 had banned all “idol immersion”, Idol immersion in the river’s tributaries and distributaries was also strictly prohibited by the society.

Chhath puja is one of the last festivals during the season, celebrated primarily by migrants from Bihar. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who actively inaugurated various pujas celebrated by Bengalis, threw her weight behind Chhath pujas too, visiting the ghats and describing the festival as West Bengal’s very own. “I love every religion. Bihar does not celebrate Chhath puja as much as Bengal does. This is our tradition and our pride,” she said at one of the events organised along the ghats.

This year, the West Bengal Pollution Control Board advisory asked people to perform the puja only in designated artificially created water bodies and not to pollute the water of rivers with flowers, offerings, and plastic. Its notice said anyone who did so would face prosecution.

On the final evening of Chhath on November 7, lakhs of devotees gathered at the ghats of the Hooghly and other water bodies to offer their prayers. It was left to contractual government workers present on site to clear the waste.

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board chairperson, Kalyan Rudra, a river scientist, refused to entertain any queries about the air, water, and noise pollution that rises during the festivities in Kolkata. Meanwhile activists say the environment is one of the most neglected areas of policy development.