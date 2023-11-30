HamberMenu
TET candidates seek interview call, stage stir in Kolkata

November 30, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:05 am IST - Kolkata

PTI

Over 50 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) candidates, who claimed to have qualified the 2014 TET examination, on Wednesday demonstrated outside APC Bhavan, the office of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, at Salt Lake demanding they be called for interview immediately.

A Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate official said around 10 demonstrators were briefly detained for obstructing vehicular traffic near APC Bhavan.

There was high drama earlier as a strong police contingent was posted at Sector V, Central Metro stations as well as at the Karunamoyee bus stand as police kept those who alighted at the spot under strict surveillance.

The official said around 50 protesters suddenly assembled in the middle of the road and tried to proceed towards the APC Bhavan, but were quickly dispersed by the force. Those who refused to budge were evicted and taken in waiting vehicles. The detainees were later released.

