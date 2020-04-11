Kolkata

‘Tests done in all 30 districts of Odisha’

The State government has covered all 30 districts of the State in conducting COVID-19 test, Odisha Mission Director of National Health Mission Shalini Pandit said here on Saturday.

Since about 80% of total 50 positive cases in the State so far were asymptomatic, special teams were holding camps at the gram panchayat level and collecting samples on a random basis to detect infections, said Ms. Pandit.

Observing that detection of more cases was not a bad sign, Ms. Pandit said testing of more samples will lead to ruling out of infections at the grassroots level. Stating that only 8% of the total COVID-19 patients in the State were found to be aged 60 years and above, Ms. Pandit said lockdown and social distancing had helped save the aged people who were at risk.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 11, 2020 11:38:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/tests-done-in-all-30-districts-of-odisha/article31319955.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY