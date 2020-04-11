‘Tests done in all 30 districts of Odisha’

The State government has covered all 30 districts of the State in conducting COVID-19 test, Odisha Mission Director of National Health Mission Shalini Pandit said here on Saturday.
Since about 80% of total 50 positive cases in the State so far were asymptomatic, special teams were holding camps at the gram panchayat level and collecting samples on a random basis to detect infections, said Ms. Pandit.
Observing that detection of more cases was not a bad sign, Ms. Pandit said testing of more samples will lead to ruling out of infections at the grassroots level. Stating that only 8% of the total COVID-19 patients in the State were found to be aged 60 years and above, Ms. Pandit said lockdown and social distancing had helped save the aged people who were at risk.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.