‘Tests done in all 30 districts of Odisha’

The State government has covered all 30 districts of the State in conducting COVID-19 test, Odisha Mission Director of National Health Mission Shalini Pandit said here on Saturday.

Since about 80% of total 50 positive cases in the State so far were asymptomatic, special teams were holding camps at the gram panchayat level and collecting samples on a random basis to detect infections, said Ms. Pandit.

Observing that detection of more cases was not a bad sign, Ms. Pandit said testing of more samples will lead to ruling out of infections at the grassroots level. Stating that only 8% of the total COVID-19 patients in the State were found to be aged 60 years and above, Ms. Pandit said lockdown and social distancing had helped save the aged people who were at risk.