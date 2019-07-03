Tension in Jaipur after rape bid

Tension gripped some parts of Jaipur on Tuesday after residents of a locality surrounded a police station and vandalised several vehicles to protest against the attempt by an unidentified person to rape a seven-year-old girl.

The accused allegedly abducted the girl and later dumped her near her house on Monday night.

Internet suspended

The district administration suspended mobile Internet services in 13 police station areas of the city to check the spread of rumours, while the police stepped up security measures and deployed additional force in the Shastri Nagar area, where the alleged crime took place, to prevent any flare-up.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable.

The police said efforts were being made to arrest the accused, who allegedly took the girl on a motorcycle to a deserted place and tried to rape her.

The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, in connection with the incident.

Medical & Health Minister Raghu Sharma has ordered free medical treatment for the girl.