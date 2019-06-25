Tension eases in Faridkot

Tension eased in Faridkot’s Kotkapura town on Monday after Mahinderpal Bittu, a key accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege incident, was cremated, two days after he was allegedly murdered at Patiala’s high-security Nabha prison.

The Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda followers and family members of Bittu had refused to cremate the body until their demand for a judicial probe into the incident and dropping of sacrilege case against the deceased were met.

SIT to probe murder

The 48-hour-long stand-off came to an end after Faridkot’s Deputy Commissioner assured the Dera followers of taking up the demands with the officials concerned in the State government.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to investigate the murder inside the prison.

The decision was announced by the Chief Minister at a high-level meeting of top police and administrative officials here.

“The SIT, to be headed by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ishwar Singh, will probe all aspects of the fatal attack on Mahinderpal Bittu, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower who was arrested last year. The SIT will ascertain the conspiracy, if any, in the killing of Bittu by prison inmates. It will also investigate the role of the prison staff,” said an official spokesperson.

The members of SIT include Patiala IG Amardeep Rai, Intelligence DIG Hardial Mann, Patiala SSP Mandeep Singh and Counter Intelligence AIG Kashmir Singh.

The Chief Minister also directed the Jail Minister and ADGP Prisons to take all necessary steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

“Such brazen violation of law and order and laxity in prison security will not be tolerated,” he said.

‘Court’s decision’

On the demand for withdrawal ofcases against the deceased, the Chief Minister said: “The law will take its own course as the final reports of the investigations into the cases against Bittu had been submitted in courts. It was up to the court to take any decision on the way forward.”