Ten new cases in Ghaziabad

Ten more cases of COVID-19 have come to light in Ghaziabad. Nine of them attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. The district now has 24 cases.

After four people from the Masuri area tested positive on Friday, late on Saturday evening, four persons from Pasonda, three from Muradnagar and two from Loni were found to be infected with COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer N.K. Gupta said.

He said the number of cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat could go up as results of 80 more samples were awaited. One person from a housing society in Indirapuram also tested positive. Sources said he got himself tested at a private lab and had been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi.

Contact tracing has started and areas within three kilometres of the localities were being sanitised, an official release said.

“A stringent lockdown has been imposed in the Masuri area where four persons have been found positive,” said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Jadaun. “It is a densely populated area. We are not taking any chances and are getting support from the community,” he added.

15 booked

In a related incident, 10 Indonesians, including five women, with an alleged link with the Tablighi Jamaat were found to be staying in the Shaheed Nagar area since January. “Their samples have been sent for testing and they have been placed under quarantine,” the CMO said.

The police have booked 15 persons under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, for giving shelter to the foreigners without informing the administration, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters.

Meanwhile, District Magistrates of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad have issues orders asking private schools not to force parents to pay fees of their wards during the lockdown period.

Gautam Buddha Nagar DM Suhas L.Y. has also issued an order whereby people who have been asked to be in institutional quarantine can avail of the facilities of designated star hotels on a “self-paid” basis.