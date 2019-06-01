Tej Pratap Yadav, five others injured in road accident

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav and five others were injured on Friday when their cars collided here, the police said.

According to the police, “Tej Pratap Yadav was going from his official residence towards the party office with an aide when their speeding car collided with another car near the busy Eco Park area.”

While Mr. Yadav hurt his leg, his aide was critically injured. Four persons, sitting in the other car, received minor injuries.