Teenager killed in West Bengal panchayat poll violence

July 05, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KOLKATA

A 17-year-old teenager was killed at Deganga in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, the latest victim of violence related to the upcoming panchayat elections in the State.

Class XI student Imran Hasan suffered injuries after crude bombs were hurled at a rally organised by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters late on Tuesday night. The teenager’s father, who was with him when the attack occurred, said that bombs were suddenly hurled from a house. Tension has been building for a while in the Sawaisekhpur gram panchayat of Deganga block, between supporters of the TMC supporters and those of an independent candidate supported by Opposition parties, including the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front.

Also read: West Bengal panchayat polls 2023 | Unceasing violence and political muscle flexing

After the incident, TMC supporters attacked the house from where the crude bombs were allegedly hurled. Five persons were arrested in connection with the violence at Deganga.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teenager’s death comes a day after the State’s Director General of Police Manoj Malaviya said that the situation in the State was under control, claiming that only two or three incidents of violence had occurred in the State.

So far, 15 persons have lost their lives in violence since the notification of panchayat polls was issued on June 8. The majority of those killed were TMC supporters. In the past 24 hours, violence was reported from different parts of the State, including at Suti in Murshidabad district, Manikchak in Malda, Ranaghat in Nadia and Kulpi in South 24 Parganas district. Voting for the panchayat polls will be held on July 8.

Opposition parties blamed the State Election Commission for the death of a teenager who had not even attained the age of exercising his franchise, but still fell victim to the violence. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were responsible for the death. Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Md. Salim said that the Governor should summon the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary for the incidents of violence instead of indulging in the “tamasha” of meeting families.

The State’s Governor C.V. Ananda Bose reached out to the family of the deceased teenager and spoke to his relatives over telephone. He also sent a sealed envelope to the State Election Commissioner after Mr. Sinha failed to meet him at Raj Bhavan. The Governor had earlier said that he would send inputs to the Commissioner based on his field visits to different parts of the State, including violence-affected areas such as Bhangar, Basanti in South 24 Parganas and Dinhata in Cooch Behar district.

In another development, TMC leader Sayoni Ghosh failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, on the grounds that she was busy campaigning for the panchayat elections. Ms. Ghosh, who heads the TMC’s youth wing, was seen campaigning at Galsi in Purba Bardhaman district.

During the day, the Calcutta High Court set aside a petition by State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanding the panchayat polls be held in multiple phases. The High Court also heard arguments in connection with an appeal filed by the National Human Rights Commission seeking to deploy its officials as “observers” during the panchayat polls in the State. The Court reserved its order on the issue.

About 822 companies of central forces will be deployed across 61,636 polling booths during the voting for about 73,000 seats in the triple-tier panchayats, all in a single phase on July 8. The Calcutta High Court had directed that central forces should be deployed across all polling booths in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.