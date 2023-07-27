Teenager dies after sexual assault in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar

July 27, 2023 08:18 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - Kolkata

A 17 year girl old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted in State’s Coch Behar district died on Wednesday. The district police had arrested five persons in connection with the crime.

The alleged incident occurred on July 18 when the Class XI student was returning from school. She slipped in coma and was admitted to State run hospital.

According to a complaint lodged with the police by the family members of the victim the girl did not return home from school on July 18.

“ We searched the area and contacted our relatives to know her whereabouts but all efforts were in vain. It was on July 21 when the we came to know that the girl was admitted to a nursing home in Cooch Behar-II block in unconscious state. We rushed there and shifted her to MJN Medical College and Hospital in the district headquarters,” a family member said in the complaint.

The local leaders of the Trinamool Congress intervened and admitted the victim to another private healthcare unit but as her condition did not improve, she was again shifted to the medical college and hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

After the death of the teenager, the supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress converged at the hospital and a scuffle ensued. The BJP supporters blocked road in protest of the incident

The incident occurred at a time when the politics on the state is on the boil over the alleged incidents of sexual assault in the state. The Trinamool Congress has raised pitch over the incidents of violence including attacks on women in Manipur.

Another minor was reported sexually tortured in Malda’s Chanchal on Werdnesday and the suspect is on the run, said police.

During the day the Trinamool Congress leadership brought out a rally in protest of the violence against Manipur. The BJP is holding a demonstration in Kolkata against alleged atrocities on women in the state.

While the Trinamool Congress is likely to bring in resolution in the State Assembly against the violence in Manipur, whereas the BJP is likely to bring in a resolution on the violence in the rural polls.

