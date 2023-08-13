HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Team of West Bengal child rights panel visits house of dead JU student, boys' hostel

WBCPCR adviser Ananya Chatterjee Chakraborty said, “This is an unpardonable and heinous crime. Those behind his death are all adults”.

August 13, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated August 14, 2023 11:48 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Students protests at Jadavpur University a day after a first year student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the University hostel on August 14 morning.

Students protests at Jadavpur University a day after a first year student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the University hostel on August 14 morning. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

A team of West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on August 13 went to the Nadia residence of the undergraduate student of Jadavpur University who died after falling off a hostel balcony in Kolkata recently.

Led by WBCPCR adviser Ananya Chatterjee Chakraborty, the team first went to the house of the 17-year-old at Bagula in Nadia district and met his family members. Later, they went to the JU main hostel campus in Kolkata where the student died.

ALSO READ
Jadavpur University student death: Kolkata police arrest two students

Ms. Chatterjee claimed that the teen’s death was a clear case of physical assault for which "we will recommend stringent punishment against those involved in the 'unpardonable' crime."

"We spoke to the family members of the student. We were told that he was severely assaulted and cigarette burn marks were found all over his body," Ms. Chatterjee told reporters.

The WBCRCR adviser said, "This is an unpardonable and heinous crime. Those behind his death are all adults".

Also read | Alumnus arrested in Jadavpur University student’s death

She alleged that no CCTV cameras are installed on the campus and the university authorities cannot shrug off the responsibility.

WBCPCR chairperson Sudeshna Roy, who was part of the team which went to the boys' main hostel campus in the evening, told PTI, "We are in the process of speaking to everyone concerned."

The team members were shown the spot where the teen fell from the second-floor balcony of the hostel near Prince Anwar Shah Road and spoke to the inmates and hostel staff in details.

The first-year student of Bengali honours fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building around 11.45 p.m. on August 9 and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital the next day.

So far, two students and an ex-student have been arrested in the case, a senior officer said.

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal / crime, law and justice / death / university

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.