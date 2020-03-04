Take care of Akhil Gogoi in jail: Congress

GUWAHATI

04 March 2020 01:23 IST

The peasant leader has been in jail since December 2019 on charges of instigating violence during anti-CAA protests

The Congress in Assam on Tuesday warned of unrest if “something happens to” peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, in jail since December 2019 on charges of instigating violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and his alleged links with the CPI (Maoist).

Advertising

Advertising