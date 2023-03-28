HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tagore visualised India as leading source of knowledge: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said her first visit to Visva Bharati remains very special as it is associated with the memory of one of the greatest thinkers in this world

March 28, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - Santiniketan

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu addressing the convocation of the Visva Bharati University on March 28, 2023. Photo: Screengrab via Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

President Droupadi Murmu addressing the convocation of the Visva Bharati University on March 28, 2023. Photo: Screengrab via Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

President Droupadi Murmu on March 28 said poet laureate Rabindranath Tagore had visualised India as a leading source of knowledge in the global arena, while speaking at the convocation of the Visva Bharati University founded by the first Asian Nobel prize winner.

Ms. Murmu, the Visitor of the Central university, also said though she had the privilege to visit many institutions of learning and eminence, but her first visit to Visva Bharati remains very special as it is associated with the memory of one of the greatest thinkers in this world.

"Gurudev had visualised India being the leading source of knowledge....", and Visva Bharati was founded based on this principle, she said.

Ms. Murmu also pointed out the two national anthems of India and neighbouring Bangladesh have both been composed by the Bard — Jana Gana Mana and Amar Sonar Bangla respectively.

The President recalled her visit to Tagore's ancestral place Jorasanko thakurbari in Kolkata the day before and said this was nothing short of a "pilgrimage." Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty also addressed the students having assembled to be awarded degrees at the convocation for the year 2022.

Related Topics

university / West Bengal

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.