Systematic attempt to ‘incapacitate’ RBI-Kolkata: staff association

The Reserve Bank Employees’ Association has alleged that the Central government is trying its best to ‘incapacitate’ the Kolkata office. Association’s general secretary Samir Ghosh said there is “a systematic attempt to incapacitate RBI-Kolkata” as only a few of the recently approved RBI posts are located there. However, it is the “second largest office” of the bank, a press note said.

In December last, the RBI issued a notification approving 926 jobs against vacancies of which only 12 are for the Kolkata office while one is for Sikkim. The largest office in Mumbai got 419 and Delhi 34. This has irked the Association and Mr. Ghosh has already written to the RBI Governor flagging the issue.

Mr. Ghosh said, “In a planned manner departments here are denied staff.” In 2012, 1,000 persons were recruited and Kolkata got 145 which was ‘satisfactory’. But this has reduced significantly over the last decade. “In 213 Kolkata got 50 of 525 and 30 out of 506 in 2014.” The denial of staff became more pronounced after the BJP had come to power, he said. “Thirty out of 504 in 2015, 30 out of 610 in 2016 and 20 out of 623 in 2017…and now it has come down to 11,” he told journalists.

Mr. Ghosh also said four crucial departments including the one for minor non-banking financial companies are shifted out of Kolkata. “It is an attempt to slowly asphyxiate the office.” The local RBI office has not reacted to the allegation.