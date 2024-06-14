Suvendu tries to enter Raj Bhawan with victims of post-poll violence, stopped

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, along with alleged victims of post-poll violence, was on Thursday prevented by the Kolkata Police from entering the Raj Bhawan.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 200 BJP supporters, who, according to the party, are victims of post-poll violence. arrived at Raj Bhawan with Mr. Adhikari, but the police prevented them from entering the premises citing Section 144 of the CrPC that was in force outside the Raj Bhawan prohibiting large gatherings. A large contingent of Kolkata Police had surrounded the area from three sides stopping the convoy of vehicles approach the building.

The gathering led by Mr. Adhikari was there for almost an hour after which the people left.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do not think such a development occurred during the Emergency. I waited for almost an hour and did not touch the barricade. I also informed the Raj Bhawan about the developments,” Mr. Adhikari said.

The BJP leader waved photos of the victims and said he would move the Calcutta High Court against the police. “We were not conducting any rally here. We have brought around 200 victims (of post-poll violence), whom the Governor had allowed to come to Raj Bhavan,” he said.

BJP leaders who had gathered at the spot asked why Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee was allowed to hold protests outside Raj Bhawan last year and whether that did not amount to violation of Section 144.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to this, Mr. Adhikari had approached the Calcutta High Court over the incidents of post-poll violence. After the final phase of polling concluded on June 1, the supporters of the BJP and at certain places of CPI(M) have been attacked. Several BJP workers have taken shelter in party offices in the South 24 Parganas.

The Calcutta High Court has directed that central forces will be stationed in West Bengal till June 21 to contain incidents of post-poll violence.

Denying allegations of post-poll violence, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said it is not the Trinamool targeting BJP but the other way around. “Trinamool workers have been attacked, beaten up and killed in areas where the BJP has won the election. In Purba Medinipur’s Khejuri, our party workers have been beaten up and rendered homeless,” he said.

Incidents of political violence are being reported across several areas of the State. On Thursday, a Trinamool leader was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Canning in South 24 Parganas district. A Congress worker was attacked at Baishna in Malda while a BJP worker was targeted in Birbhum district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.