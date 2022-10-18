Suvendu calls arrest of journalist attack on freedom of press in West Bengal

Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari addressing the press regarding the arrest of Journalist Manab Guha . | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on October 17 described the arrest of journalist Manab Guha as an attack on the freedom of the press.

Mr. Guha was arrested by the Kolkata Police last week for allegedly for posting certain material on social media that was related to a clash between two committees at Ekbalpore in Kolkata.

“The manner in which Manab Guha has been picked up from his home without search warrant and stringent sections slapped against him. This is an attack on freedom of speech and freedom of press in West Bengal,” Mr. Adhikari said at a press conference at the Kolkata Press Club.

“Manab Guha and for many others like him the only sin was that he put the truth in public domain. Attempts are being made by the Chief Minister to force people to delete those who protested by writing poems and singing songs against her,” the Leader of the Opposition said. Mr. Adhikari also expressed anguish that representatives of the Kolkata Press Club had not expressed support for the arrested journalist.

“I had hoped that the Press Club would have registered their protests, maybe only by putting up black badges. This would not have angered the ruling party and you have registered your protest in connection with Manab Guha’s arrest. But since they have not, as Leader of Opposition I am forced to address the press conference at the press club,” Mr. Adhikari said.

The BJP MLA said he was willing to extend all kinds of help to the arrested journalist who remains in police custody.

Mr. Guha, who works as an editor of a webportal, was arrested on Thursday and has been charged under Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 500 (Defamation), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) among others of the Indian Penal Code.

Clashes between two communities erupted in the city’s Mominpur area under the Ekbalpore Police station on October 9. Some shops and vehicles were attacked and two persons sustained injuries in the violence. The Calcutta High Court has directed setting up a special investigation team (SIT) of experienced police officers headed by the Commissioner of the Kolkata Police to investigate the clashes . The court, while impressing on the government that the victims of crime are promptly and adequately compensated, directed it to ensure that communal harmony in the area is restored and all ameliorative measures are undertaken to instil feelings of harmony and fraternity amongst all sections of the society.