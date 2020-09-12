Suspended IPS officer charged with murder

Businessman, who alleged death threats from him, found with gunshot wounds

Days after being suspended as police chief of Mahoba district on charges of corruption and extortion, Mani Lal Patidar, an Uttar Pradesh IPS officer has been charged with allegedly conspiring to murder a businessman.

A case under attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and various charges was lodged against Mr. Patidar on Friday on a complaint by the brother of businessman Indrakant Tripathi, after the latter was found on Wednesday in his car with gunshot wounds.

Earlier, Mr. Indrakant had alleged that the officer threatened to kill him after he refused to pay him ₹6 lakh per month.

In his complaint, Mr. Indrakant’s brother, Ravikant, alleged that the suspended SP was irked by his brother’s refusal to bow down to his extortion demand.

Mr. Ravikant said his brother was on ventilator support and his condition was deteriorating.

However, he said he was satisfied with government action so far and said he would wait for the investigation before demanding a higher-level probe.

The Mahoba police tweeted that the matter was being probed.