ADVERTISEMENT

SC stays HC order asking West Bengal police not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED officers probing school jobs scam

April 17, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - New Delhi

The Calcutta High Court had passed a slew of directions, asking the police not to lodge FIRs on complaints against officers of the CBI or the ED who are investigating the educational recruitment scam

PTI

A Bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala decided to hear the plea on April 24. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on April 17 stayed the Calcutta High Court's April 13 order directing the West Bengal police not to lodge any FIR against CBI and Enforcement Directorate officers probing the school jobs-for-bribes scam.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, which decided to hear the plea on April 24, also stayed the direction of a single judge Bench of the high court that TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh, an accused in the case, can be questioned by the ED and the CBI, and such "interrogation should be made soon."

Also Read | CBI issues summons to Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee

"The petition was in the mentioning list. Dr. A.M. Singhvi has adverted to the contents of the order and the directions passed by which the ED and CBI have been directed to file a report with respect to a probe in connection with a public speech by Abhishek Banerjee. List on April 24, 2023. Till the next date of listing, there shall be stay on all action against petitioner in relation to the directions passed in impugned order," the apex court ordered.

The Calcutta High Court on April 13 had passed a slew of directions, asking the police not to lodge FIRs on complaints against officers of the CBI or the ED who are investigating the educational recruitment scam of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education without its permission.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | CBI searches properties of Trinamool leaders in West Bengal recruitment scam

It had asked the Central agencies to probe the role of State TMC leaders in the case.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for the TMC leaders, had sought an urgent hearing on the plea challenging the high court order in the case.

The high court was hearing a petition related to alleged irregularities in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal Government-sponsored and aided schools.

The high court had said that Mr. Ghosh could be questioned soon by the Central agencies along with Mr. Banerjee.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US