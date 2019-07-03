Sunny defends stand-in appointment

Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol’s decision to appoint a “representative” to stand in for him on constituency matters has stoked a controversy, with leaders of both Congress and Aam Aadmi Party accusing him of “insulting” voters and making a “mockery of democracy”.

‘Creating controversy’

The actor-turned-politician, however, refused to flinch and alleged that the Opposition was trying to create a “controversy out of nothing at all”.

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, who had lost to Mr. Deol in Gurdaspur, was caustic. “Even his voters knew they had it coming. They perhaps never expected anything more than a selfie with him,” he said.

“What more can be expected of him? He himself admitted during canvassing that he didn’t know anything about politics. His voters probably never expected him to shift base to Gurdaspur. You reap what you sow,” he told The Hindu.

‘An insult to democracy’

AAP’s Harpal Singh Cheema, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, said it was absurd for a “public representative” to appoint a “representative”.

“It’s an insult to democracy. Mr. Deol’s decision shows his lack of seriousness towards the people of his constituency. Why did he contest election if he cannot serve his constituency?” wondered Mr. Cheema. “People have elected Sunny Deol and not someone he would like to appoint,” he added.

Mr. Deol had, in a letter dated June 26, appointed his close aide Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his representative. On Tuesday, he explained that he appointed him “to ensure smooth flow of work” whenever he is out of Gurdaspur on work or to attend Parliament sessions. “The intention is to merely ensure that no work is disrupted or delayed due to any reason whatsoever and to keep myself updated on daily basis (sic),” he tweeted from his official handle.

The BJP MP said there is an entire party machinery in place in the constituency to look into matters. He added that as an MP, he was genuinely committed to the cause of Gurdaspur.