Study flags poor compliance by West Bengal power plants in pollution control

December 02, 2022 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST - Kolkata

The country’s first emission norms for control of sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and mercury from coal-fired power plants were notified in December 2015 but the standards are yet to be followed

Shiv Sahay Singh

View of the plant inaugurate the first unit of the 600 MW Haldia Thermal Power Plant at Haldia Purba Madinipore in West Bengal on November 26, 2014. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Not a single coal-based thermal power plant in West Bengal has installed flue gas desulphurisation (FDG), a technology to eliminate sulphur compounds from exhaust emissions, a study has found. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Plants that contribute to 40% of coal-based power generation capacity in the State have not yet been awarded the contracts for FDG units whereas the remaining power production facilities were not able to complete the installation of the technology within the allotted time frame, said an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), an independent research organisation.

The total coal-based electricity generation capacity of plants in the State is 13,686 megawatts (MW). None of the major plants connected to the power grid has installed FGD units or direct sorbent injection (DSI) technology to control sulphur dioxide emissions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Units with 7,480 MW power generation capacity in West Bengal have been awarded contracts for FGD installation. Units with a capacity of 510 MW have been identified as ones that will be “retired” over the next few years and are exempted from the FGD requirement. This shows that units contributing 5,695 MW (40% of total capacity) are yet to take any serious steps to regulate sulphur dioxide emissions despite the notification in December 2015, the study points out. 

The coal consumption for grid-connected power generation in West Bengal has increased from 44 metric tonnes (MT) in 2015 to 54 MT in 2021 and the population of West Bengal faces severe health risks due to the State’s reliance on dirty coal energy, the study said. Both State-run power plants and private-sector power generation units have shied away from installing retrofits to control sulphur dioxide emissions.

While none of the private power plants has even awarded the contracts for installing FDG technology after seven years of emission norms being in force, a lack of commitment by the State government agencies to reducing pollution emissions is evident in the fact that plants contributing 3,070 MW of the 3,970 MW capacity under the State sector have not given the contracts for FGD installation.

The country’s first emission norms for control of sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and mercury from coal-fired power plants were notified in December 2015 and since then the deadline for installation of pollution control equipment has been extended three times by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

“While there is lack of seriousness on controlling pollution at source from electricity generation stations in West Bengal by all— State, Centre and private entities, the coal consumption is increasing for grid-connected power generation units, indicating increasing emission load and contribution to air pollution from the power sector,” Sunil Dahiya, an analyst at CREA and author of the report, said.

A press statement issued by CREA explains that when coal and other fossil fuels with an inherent sulphur component are burned, a reactive gas called sulphur dioxide is released.

“A significant portion of the overall Particulate Matter (PM) concentration in ambient air is made up of secondary particles, which are created when sulphur dioxide combines with other contaminants. Well-known dangerous particulate matter PM2.5 causes millions of fatalities each year both globally and in India. Controlling sulphur dioxide emissions from coal-based power plants at the source will significantly reduce the overall amount of air pollution in the State and beyond,” the statement said.

The CERA report finds that sulphur dioxide emissions from power plants can be reduced by up to 86% at some units, which highlights the urgency of installing emission control devices at these power generation stations.

Data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) shows that till February 2021, of the 600 units contributing the total thermal power of 211. 6 GW (gigawatts) in the country; only 20 units contributing 8.2 GW have installed FDGs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US