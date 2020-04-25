Students returning from Kota to be screened, quarantined in Assam

The 391 students coming back to Assam from Kota in Rajasthan will be screened on entering the State at Srirampur border and anyone with COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to proceed to Guwahati, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

It has been decided that the students, who are currently travelling back to the State, would be kept at the Sarusajai quarantine facility in Guwahati, Mr. Sarma told reporters here.

“If, however, anybody is found to have fever or symptoms, they will not be allowed to travel further (from Srirampur). If there are no such cases, all will be kept at the quarantine facility in Guwahati,” he said.

Those with symptoms of coronavirus infection will be quarantined in Kokrajhar district, bordering West Bengal. Swab tests will be conducted on them on the fifth day and doctors will decide whether or not those testing negative can be discharged and allowed to spend the remaining nine days under home observation, Mr. Sarma said.

The students, who have already been in quarantine in Kota, have not come into direct contact with any COVID-19 patient and so their quarantine period will be 14 days, he said. It is 28 days for those who come into direct contact of COVID-19 patients, Mr. Sarma clarified.