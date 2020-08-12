Student dies in road accident

Girl’s family alleges harassment; police claim no proof yet

A 20-year-old meritorious student died in a road accident on Monday in Aurangabad area of Bulandshahr. While the girl’s family members alleged that it was a case of harassment that led to the accident, Bulandshahr police said there was no proof of it yet.

Sudiksha Bhati had earned a scholarship and was studying at a prestigious U.S. university. She returned to her home town Dadri in Gautam Buddh Nagar before the lockdown and on Monday was going to meet her maternal uncle in Madhogarh village in Jhangirabad area of Bulandshahr when the incident happened.

On Tuesday evening, the girl’s father Jitendra Bhati lodged a complaint in the Aurangabad police station wherein no direct mention of harassment was made. He said his daughter went to meet her maternal uncle on a bike with her uncle Satendra and a cousin on Monday. At around 9.30 a.m., two men riding a bike indiscriminately overtook them and deliberately applied the brakes in front of their motorcycle.

“Her uncle lost balance and Sudiksha fell down from the bike. She received head injuries and died during treatment,” the complaint said.

Earlier Satendra Bhati told reporters that he was driving the motorcycle. “The boys were passing lewd remarks on Sudiksha and were performing stunts,” he said.

DM Ravindra Kumar said the harassment angle was being investigated.

Priyanka tweets

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the Yogi Adityanth government in Uttar Pradesh over women security and called for zero tolerance for crimes against women. “The incident shows the end of fear of the law in UP and a prevailing atmosphere of insecurity for women.”