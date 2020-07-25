Stringent NSA to be invoked in Meerut double murder case

Priya, her daughter and Shamshad.

Bodies of woman, daughter exhumed from house of accused

The Meerut district administration has started proceedings to invoke the National Security Act against Shamshad, from whose house in Bhood Baral village under Partapur police station the bodies of his live-in partner and her daughter were exhumed on July 22. The accused was arrested on July 23 after a brief encounter with Meerut police.

“His bank and property details are being checked. We want to know how he amassed wealth within six years after shifting from Bihar,” Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni said. “Shamshad’s brother Dilvar has also been booked under Section 302 of IPC as investigation had revealed his involvement in the murder and causing disappearance of evidence. His wife Afsana has also been booked for criminal conspiracy under Section 120B,” the SSP said. After Shamshad’s arrest, his wife had alleged that police had taken money from him to keep the case under wraps. A police team has been sent to Bihar to nab them.

It was Priya’s friend Chanchal from Modinagar whose relentless pursuit unravelled the disappearance of the mother and daughter on March 28. Ms. Chanchal said Priya lived in her father’s house in Modinagar after her divorce. “Her family in Ghaziabad had disowned her. We became friends and she started a beauty parlour. It was during that period that she found Shamshad on Facebook where he introduced himself as Amit Gurjar.”

Ms. Chanchal said when Priya realised that she was duped and that he would not marry her, she filed a rape case. “But he promised to marry her. I think Priya made a wrong decision by taking back her complaint. Even the police officer investigating the case had advised her against it.”

She added that the IO used to build pressure on Priya to take back her complaint. Based on the audio clips purportedly carrying conversations between policemen and Ms. Chanchal, SSP Sahni has suspended one S-I and sent the IO to police lines. Ms. Chanchal said she first approached the Partapur police station in early April but the local police did not believe her until she approached the SSP with local Bajrang Dal leaders on July 14. “There came a time when I decided to take back my complaint on July 2 as policemen would come to Modinagar and tell my parents, in front of neighbours, that their daughter is unnecessarily getting into trouble. I still fear for my security and that of my parents as well,” she said.