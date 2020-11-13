Stones hurled at Bengal BJP president’s convoy

Kolkata

13 November 2020 04:05 IST

Party blames Trinamool Congress for the incident, stages protests across the State.

The convoy of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and other leaders was attacked in north Bengal’s Alipurduar district as protesters pelted stones at the vehicles the leaders were travelling in triggering protests in Kolkata and other districts.

Along with Mr. Ghosh’s vehicle, the vehicle in which Kalchini MLA Wilson Champamari was travelling also was damaged. Protesters waved black flags as the convoy passed by in Jaigaon area of the district.

While it is not clear who was behind the attack, the BJP leadership blamed the Trinamool Congress for it. “Desperate TMC and their desperate goons’ violent attacks on me won’t be able to stop the BJP wave in Paschim Banga. No #PoliticalTerrorism can stop the people’s wave in 2021,” Mr. Ghosh said on social media, sharing a video of the incident. In the video, police and security personnel can be seen lined up on the roads as people waved black flags at the convoy. Mr. Ghosh also said attacks on him are nothing new and such incidents show that Bengal’s ruling party is fast losing support.

Advertising

Advertising

Sourav Chakraborty, Trinamool leader from north Bengal and president of Alipurduar district unit, said Mr. Ghosh was trying to foment trouble in north Bengal and none of his party activists was involved in the incident. Another party leader and Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim said the TMC does not believe in politics of violence.

The developments triggered strong protests by the BJP across the State. In Kolkata, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha led by president Saumitra Khan held protests in the central parts of the city. Protests were also witnessed in Howrah and the adjoining North 24 Parganas district. At many places, BJP supporters blocked roads by burning tyres. A number of BJP leaders from the State took to social media to condemn the attack on the party president.