Stay on publication of book on Asaram quashed

Delhi HC passed the order on plea challenging the trial court order

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday quashed a stay on the publication of a book on self-styled preacher Asaram Bapu, Gunning for the Godman: The True Story Behind Asaram’s Conviction.

Justice Najmi Waziri passed the direction on HarperCollins’ plea challenging a trial court’s order which had put an interim stay on the publication and distribution of the book on a suit by woman co-convict Sanchita Gupta alias Shilpi.

Asaram was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case of sexual assault on a minor in April 2018.

‘Add disclaimer’

The High Court, however, ordered that the already printed copies of the book be sold along with disclaimer that it was based on the judgment of a trial court against which an appeal is pending in the Rajasthan High Court.

The High Court said that the disclaimer should be attached either inside of the front cover or back cover of the book. For online sale, the disclaimer should be given electronically, it added.

The publisher had stated that the book is authored by Ajay Lamba, Additional Commissioner of Police, Jaipur, and Sanjiv Mathur, and was scheduled to be released on September 5.

Evidence during trial

It argued that the book was written on the basis of the record of the case. It said the book was based on the evidence recorded during trial.

The woman’s counsel objected to the plea on the ground that the contents of the book were not found in record. The counsel said if the book was allowed to be published, it will cause her irreparable loss.

A trial court here had on September 4 stayed the publication of the book on the ground that the appeal against the conviction in the rape case was pending before the Rajasthan High Court.