State universities in West Bengal to get full-time Vice-Chancellors after nearly two years

The West Bengal government, acting on the directive of the Supreme Court, has issued an advertisement inviting applications for the post of Vice-Chancellors in as many as 36 State-run universities which have been functioning without a full-time head for close to two years.

“The Supreme Court [on July 7] issued various directions including constitution of Search and Selection Committees for recommending names of competent and eligible persons to be appointed as Vice-Chancellors of 36 State-Aided Universities in West Bengal. This advertisement is therefore being issued in compliance of the aforesaid decision of court,” the advertisement issued late last week by the Higher Education Department said.

“A person possessing the highest level of competence, integrity, morals and institutional commitment is to be appointed as Vice-Chancellor. The person to be appointed as a Vice-Chancellor should be a distinguished academician, with a minimum of 10 years of experience as professor in a university or 10 years of experience in a reputed research and/or academic administrative organisation with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership,” it said.

These 36 universities include practically all the top educational institutions in West Bengal, among them the University of Calcutta, Jadavpur University, Presidency University, and Rabindra Bharati University.

The fact that these universities have been functioning for close to two years without a full-time Vice-Chancellor is a fallout of the ongoing confrontation between the State government and the Governor of West Bengal, who is also the Chancellor of the State universities. The confrontation came to light in September 2022 with the re-appointment of Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee as the Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University, which was challenge​d because it had been done without the approval of the Governor, and was set aside by the Calcutta High Court.

The term of Prof. Chakravarti Banerjee, who was appointed V-C in August 2017, ended in August 2021, when she was again reappointed to the post for another four years. The then Governor and now Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar refused to give his approval — he returned the file thrice — saying her reappointment should be recommended, as per norms, by a selection committee.

The State government then issued a notification doing away with the need for the Governor’s approval in the appointment, reappointment and extension of service of Vice-Chancellors. The matter then went to court, which said the State could not bypass the Governor. Following the court’s order, these institutions have been headed by officiating V-Cs.

“From the Right to Education Forum (West Bengal), we have always demanded selection of permanent Vice-Chancellors in all universities through search committees. So I welcome this advertisement and look forward to execution of search committees as per rules where a university representative is also a member. Permanent Vice-Chancellors fulfilling the UGC (University Grants Commission) criteria are welcome as this would provide long-awaited justice to higher education in the State,” Ishita Mukhopadhyay, Professor of Economics at the University of Calcutta, said.