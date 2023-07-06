ADVERTISEMENT

State poll panel chief failed in discharging his duties: West Bengal Governor on poll violence

July 06, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - Kolkata

Addressing a press conference, he urged Mr. Sinha to ensure that people's lives are protected during the polls, scheduled to be held on July 8

The Hindu Bureau

“You are the custodian of the lives of the people during the election. You are the repository of all powers to ensure free and fair elections. The police, magistrate, and state machinery are under you during the elections. Then why this gruesome violence? Mr SEC you have failed in discharging your duties,” the Governor said. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose blamed the State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha for the violence during the ongoing panchayat elections.

“I appointed you, you disappointed the people,” the Governor said, referring to the SEC. “You are knee deep in sin against the people- your masters. Sin against the Constitution. Sin against judicial courts. This is the assessment of the people,” Dr. Bose said.

“Mr. SEC you must know who all are responsible for the lives lost. You are responsible for the corpses that fell on the streets. Mr. SEC, do you know what your duty is? Bengal expects you to do your duty,” he added.

So far, 16 deaths in violence connected to the elections have been reported in the state, according to officials.

About 5.67 crore people living in West Bengal's rural areas will be eligible to vote in the three-tier panchayat system, comprising zilla parishad, panchayat samiti and gram panchayat.

(with inputs from PTI)

