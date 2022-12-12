Sri Sarada Math president Pravrajika Bhaktiprana dies at 102

December 12, 2022 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - Kolkata

President of Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, Pravrajika Bhaktiprana died of age-related ailments here on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was 102.

She was suffering from old age-related ailments for a long time and was undergoing treatment at the Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan where she was admitted with high fever on December 5, an official said.

On December 10, her condition deteriorated following which she was put on a ventilator, the official said, adding that she breathed her last at around 11:24 pm on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister expressed grief over the death of Pravrajika Bhaktiprana .

“ I pay my tributes to Pravrajika Bhaktiprana Mataji. She will always be remembered for her rich efforts to serve society through the Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission. My thoughts are with all members of the Order and devotees. Om Shanti,” tweeted the Prime Minister.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote on the micro-blogging site "I bear a heavy heart upon hearing of the demise of revered Pravrajika Bhaktiprana Mataji, 4th President of Sri Sarada Math & Ramakrishna Sarada Mission. An incomparable loss for all the followers of the Order and the devotees at large. May she rest in everlasting peace."

Born in Calcutta in 1920 as Kalyani Banerjee, she studied at Sardeswari Ashram and Hindu Girls' School. After receiving proper training, she joined Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Matri Bhavan, Tollygunge, as a nurse, in 1950.

She accepted sannyas in 1959.

In 1998, she was made the vice-president of Sri Sarada Math and Ramkrishna Sarada Mission and became the fourth president of the order in 2009.