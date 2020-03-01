Sporadic protests in Kolkata as Amit Shah addresses rally

Kolkata

Even as Home Minister Amit Shah arrived to address a gathering at the city’s central area on Sunday, the State was witnessing sporadic protests in many parts.

BJP has organised the rally at Shahid Minar in city’s central area to felicitate Mr. Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda, for “successfully implementing” the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

In Chittaranjan Avenue, close to Shahid Minar, the student wings of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and the Congress’ were involved in a scuffle with the police.

They were trying to cross the picket line, while the police pushed them back to prevent the protesters from reaching the venue where Mr. Shah’s public meeting will take place.

In parts of south Kolkata too the students were holding ‘Go Back Modi’ placards.

The protesters were carrying black flags and shouted slogans against Mr. Shah and the BJP.

Interestingly, areas with minority population were relatively calm without any major protest or demonstration.

“We want Amit Shah to go back, we also condemn Mamata Banerjee’s decision to let him hold a rally in Kolkata after Delhi riot,” said Sakya Sen, a student protester.

Roads have been blocked in both south and north Kolkata.

The BJP also has organised rallies in parts of the city and many could be seen walking with party’s flags to the venue of Mr. Shah’s meeting.

While there was large scale apprehension of communal tension in parts of the city on Sunday, the situation was peaceful.