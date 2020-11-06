Spiritual tradition of Bengal tarnished by appeasement politics, says Amit Shah

Kolkata:

The Home Minister, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, offered prayers at Dakshineshwar Kali Temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that West Bengal had a long tradition of people who have worked for spiritual awakening adding that the tradition was “being tarnished by appeasement politics”.

“The great land of Bengal has had people like Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Swami Vivekananda and Sri Aurobindo who took the path of Bhakti and spiritual awakening. Today in this very land the kind of appeasement politics which is going on has tarnished the rich tradition,” Mr. Shah said after offering prayers at Dakshineshwar Kali Temple.

The Home Minister who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal said that whenever he visited Dakhineshwar temple he had found fresh inspiration and energy.

“I want to appeal to the people of Bengal that the land which was the centre of spiritual and religious tradition should regain its glory and for that every citizen should be aware and fulfil their responsibilities,” Mr. Shah said.

The Home Minister also visited the residence of well-known classical singer Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty in Kolkata. On Thursday, during his first day of visit to the State, Mr. Shah had visited Bankura district.