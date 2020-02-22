‘Special panels to detect, deport illegal immigrants’

The Mizoram government has formed “special task force committees” — both at the district level and the sub-divisional level — to detect and deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, State Home Minister Lalchamliana told the Assembly on Friday.

Border districts

Replying to a written question by Independent MLA Andrew H. Thangliana, the Home Minister said the committees have been formed in three districts of the State — Lunglei, Mamit and Lawngtlai — along the India-Bangladesh border, in accordance with a directive by the Centre.

He said that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had in November 2009 directed the State government to deport immigrants who have illegally entered India from the neighbouring country.

Mizoram shares 318-km-long border with Bangladesh.

No report filed yet

Mr. Lalchamliana said that the committees were yet to submit any report on their findings.

He further claimed that the State government had no intention of setting up any foreigners’ tribunal for now.

Apart from the task force committees, State police officers have also been asked to be on the lookout for illegal immigrants, the Minister added.