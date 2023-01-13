HamberMenu
Special logo to mark 100 years of Oxford Bookstore 

Unveiling marks the start of the 4-day Apeejay Literary Festival in Kolkata 

January 13, 2023 08:23 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - KOLKATA

The Hindu Bureau
The 14th AKLF began on Thursday, January 12, 2023, with the unveiling of the Oxford Bookstore’s 100-year logo on the grounds of Park Mansions on Park Street. L to R: Oindrilla Dutt, Jawhar Sircar, Nicolas Facino, Suvaprasanna, Bharati Ray, Anjum Katyal, Sugata Bose and Dhritiman Chaterji.

The celebration to mark 100 years of the Oxford Bookstore was officially launched here on Thursday with the unveiling of a special logo at the 14 th edition of the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival (AKLF).

“After being severely impacted by the pandemic, it is heartening to see Oxford Bookstore rebound to a healthy and vibrant state,” said Priti Paul, director, Apeejay Surendra Group. The group will hold the centennial celebrations of the bookstore throughout the year across cities. “The four-day literary festival at AKLF, featuring a host of sessions on fiction, history, poetry, cinema, translations, dance, art and so forth, is a great place to start the celebrations,” she said. Writers and poets including Janice Pariat, Jeet Thayil, Srinath Perur, Kunal Basu, Bachi Karkaria, Shrabani Basu, Urvashi Butalia and others will hold sessions over the next few days.

Maina Bhagat, director, Oxford Bookstores, and director, AKLF, used the occasion to remind patrons of the institution’s journey over the decades, “a journey which reflects the life, times and rich history of Calcutta.” The inauguration was held on the grounds of the renovated colonial-era Park Mansions, which won the KMC-INTACH Heritage Award for the restoration of an iconic architectural heritage.

Talking about the essence of Oxford Bookstore, Anjum Katyal, director, AKLF, said: “In celebrating 100 years of Oxford Bookstore, AKLF celebrates the infinite and inclusive world of a bookstore which makes space on its shelves for debate, dissent and contrasting points of view.”

Three sessions on day one, ‘Much More than a Bookstore’, ‘Restore, Renovate, Re-use’ and ‘The Oxford Para , celebrated the bookstore with anecdotes and memories.

