Special court accepts Akhil Gogoi’s bail plea

GUWAHATI

18 March 2020 00:19 IST

He was arrested for ‘links with Maoists’

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday accepted the bail plea of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Akhil Gogoi, who has been behind bars for more than three months.

The NIA had on December 12, 2019, arrested Mr. gogoi for his alleged links with the Maoists and for “abetting, inciting hatred and causing disaffection towards the government” during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

He was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Gogoi’s counsel had on Monday moved the bail petition, which the special court accepted as the NIA could not file a charge sheet against him within 90 days. He was granted bail on a surety of ₹30,000.

NIA officials said they will appeal against the special court’s decision.

The peasant leader had been suffering from kidney and back-related complications for about a month.