Special court accepts Akhil Gogoi’s bail plea

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday accepted the bail plea of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Akhil Gogoi, who has been behind bars for more than three months.
The NIA had on December 12, 2019, arrested Mr. gogoi for his alleged links with the Maoists and for “abetting, inciting hatred and causing disaffection towards the government” during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
He was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Mr. Gogoi’s counsel had on Monday moved the bail petition, which the special court accepted as the NIA could not file a charge sheet against him within 90 days. He was granted bail on a surety of ₹30,000.
NIA officials said they will appeal against the special court’s decision.
The peasant leader had been suffering from kidney and back-related complications for about a month.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.