SP to hold cycle yatra on March 23

The Samajwadi Party held its national executive meeting on Saturday and decided to organise cycle yatra at tehsil level on March 23 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia.

Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said that keeping in mind the 2022 Assembly polls, protests on different issues will be held on the 22nd day of every month starting April.

Lohia’s anniversary

“The national executive meeting was chaired by party chief Akhilesh Yadav. It was decided that a cycle yatra at tehsil level will be held on March 23 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Ram Manohar Lohia. After this, there will be protests on 22nd day of every month from April raising 22 issues,” he said.

Senior SP leaders Ram Gopal Yadav, Kiranmay Nanda and Leader of the Opposition in U.P. Legislative Council Ahmed Hasan were present at the meeting.

“Political, social and economic resolutions were passed in the meeting, and a strategy was prepared to corner the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath government in the State,” Mr. Chaudhary said.

The meeting also deliberated upon law and order situation in the State, the amended Citizenship Act and economic policies, he added.